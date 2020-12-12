wrestling / News
WWE News: Identity of Carmella’s New Flunky on SmackDown, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake Get Team Name, Full Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton TLC Match
– The new flunky for Carmella on last night’s SmackDown was NXT Superstar Akeem Young. Per PWInsider, his real name is Sidney Bateman. Previously, he worked as a performer for Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia before signing with WWE earlier in January.
Bateman hails from St. Louis, Missouri and had a background in acrobatics before joining WWE. He tweeted the following on last night’s show:
Yeah my Friday night went great 🤕 https://t.co/sCTKIWhzdq
— Akeem Young (@AkeemYoungWWE) December 12, 2020
– Also during last night’s SmackDown, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake were dubbed the Knights of the Lone Wolf for King Corbin.
– WWE released a full match video featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton from TLC 2018. That video is available below.
