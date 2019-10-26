WWE News: Identity of Lacey Evans’ Smackdown Opponent, Triple H on Finn Balor Heel Turn, Apollo Crews in Dark Match

– Lacey Evans’ opponent from this week’s Smackdown has been revealed. Evans defeated Camron Connors in a squash match on the episode; Connors is Camron Bra’Nae, an indie wrestler from Missouri who has worked for EVOLVE and RISE. Video of the match is below:

– Wrestling Inc reports that Apollo Crews beat Drake Maverick in the pre-Smackdown dark match.

– Triple H posted the following to Twitter after Finn Balor's appearance on WWE Backstage discussing his heel turn, where Balor likened NXT to Broadway as opposed to Raw and Smackdown's Hollywood: