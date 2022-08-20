wrestling / News
WWE News: Identity Of One Of The Cops That Arrested Ronda Rousey On Smackdown, Triple H Comments On Toxic Attraction’s Smackdown Debut, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
August 20, 2022 | Posted by
– Former Wrestling promoter Dave Boyce noted that one of the police officers that ‘arrested’ Ronda Rousey on last night’s Smackdown was Canadian independent wrestler KC Spinelli. She played “Officer Davis.” Spinelli has been on the independent scene for 13-years and is the current current Acclaim Pro Wrestling champion.
– In a post on Twitter, Triple H offered a brief comment on the Smackdown debut of Toxic Attraction.
He wrote: “Seizing the moment.”
– WWE has shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode: