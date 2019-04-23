WWE News: IIconics Not Happy After Billie Kay’s Raw Loss, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

– WWE shared video of the IIconics backstage reacting to Billie Kay’s loss on Raw to Naomi. You can see the video below, in which the two are apoplectic over the loss and berate Mike Rome when he asks about it.

“Yeah, you’re right. I did lose. But the fact is — and here’s a fact for you,” she said, getting an assist from Peytron Royuce for the end, “the IIconics are still the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!”

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, hyping the face-to-face between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and potential repercussions for Roman Reigns hitting Vince McMahon last week: