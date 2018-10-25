WWE News: IIconics Taking Over WWE Snapchat For Evolution, Stock Down, New Curt Hawkins Video

– The IIconics are taking over WWE’s Snapchat this weekend to hype Evolution. WWE announced the news on Thursday, as you can see below:

Expect an iconic experience when The IIconics take over WWE’s Snapchat this weekend.

Just one day before they hit the ring for the historic Battle Royal at WWE Evolution, in which a Women’s Championship opportunity will be at stake, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce will bring their iconic flair to WWE’s official Snapchat, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Be sure to tune in to catch Billie & Peyton’s WWE Snapchat takeover as they prepare for a momentous night at WWE Evolution, this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

– WWE’s stock closed at $75.68 on Thursday, down $1.69 (2.18%) from the previous closing price. The stock was down heavily on a day that the market was up following the financial results and announcement that WWE Crown Jewel will take place as scheduled.

– Here is a new WWE Elite Squad video, with Curt Hawkins giving a look at the upcoming Mattel Elite Series action figures: