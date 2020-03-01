WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Added to PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16, Full 2018 Elmination Chamber Match, Top 10 Cheating Referees

Ilja Dragunov is set to be part of this year’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament. PROGRESS announced this morning that Dragunov will be part of the tournament, as you can see below. The tourney takes place from May 23rd to the 25th:

As if having to overcome Eddie Kingston isn't enough of a challenge, #Unbesiegbar ILJA DRAGUNOV enters this year's #SSS16 tournament!

May 23-25 at Alexandra Palace

Weekend and day tickets at @dicefm

Extra shows for the weekend announced 6pm Monday! #ThisIsPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/nO6JUWxXmg — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 1, 2020

