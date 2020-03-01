wrestling / News

WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Added to PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16, Full 2018 Elmination Chamber Match, Top 10 Cheating Referees

March 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is set to be part of this year’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament. PROGRESS announced this morning that Dragunov will be part of the tournament, as you can see below. The tourney takes place from May 23rd to the 25th:

– WWE posted the full 2018 Men’s Elimination Chamber match to its YouTube match, as you can see below:

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the top 10 cheating referees:

