wrestling / News
WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Added to PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16, Full 2018 Elmination Chamber Match, Top 10 Cheating Referees
March 1, 2020 | Posted by
Ilja Dragunov is set to be part of this year’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament. PROGRESS announced this morning that Dragunov will be part of the tournament, as you can see below. The tourney takes place from May 23rd to the 25th:
As if having to overcome Eddie Kingston isn't enough of a challenge, #Unbesiegbar ILJA DRAGUNOV enters this year's #SSS16 tournament!
May 23-25 at Alexandra Palace
Weekend and day tickets at @dicefm
Extra shows for the weekend announced 6pm Monday! #ThisIsPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/nO6JUWxXmg
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 1, 2020
– WWE posted the full 2018 Men’s Elimination Chamber match to its YouTube match, as you can see below:
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the top 10 cheating referees:
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Says He Felt Relief After His WWE Title Victory at MITB 2016
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Why Vince McMahon Pulled the Plug On His Program With Hulk Hogan
- Bray Wyatt Agrees That WWE Is Trying To Destroy Their Characters
- AEW To Announce “Old School Match” That Will “Upset Some People”