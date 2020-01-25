wrestling / News

WWE News: Imperium Is Ready to Embarrass The Undisputed Era, New Worlds Collide Preview

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Imperium Raw

Earlier, The Undisputed Era cut a promo on Imperium ahead of tonight’s tag team match at Worlds Collide. Now, there’s another promo available from WWE of The Imperium sharing their thoughts on the matchup. The Imperium members said they plan on embarrassing and humiliating The Undisputed Era at home in the United States. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new preview clip for tonight’s Worlds Collide event. You can check out the promo spot below. Worlds Collide is set for later tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

