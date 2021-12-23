WWE News: Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History, Limited Edition Merchandise for Day 1, Top 10 Most Shocking NXT 2.0 Moments of 2021

– WWE released a new video showcasing Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History:

– WWE has announced a collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks for limited edition merchandise that will be available at the State Farm Arena for WWE Day 1 this weekend. This includes a limited edition replica title, which you can see below:

.@ATLHawks and @WWE set to debut limited-edition merchandise in time for #WWEDay1. @AtlBizChron Day 1 takes over @StateFarmArena 1/1 and streams live at 8PM ET/5PM PT exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and on @WWENetwork everywhere else.https://t.co/ApHHrG4nMW — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) December 23, 2021

– WWE showcased the Top 10 Most Shocking NXT 2.0 Moments of 2021, which you can see below: