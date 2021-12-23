wrestling / News

WWE News: Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History, Limited Edition Merchandise for Day 1, Top 10 Most Shocking NXT 2.0 Moments of 2021

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWE, WWE Superstar Handbook, COVID, WWE Superstar Handbook DraftKings, Canyon Ceman, WWE Holiday Tour, Hashtag Sports, Adnan Virk

– WWE released a new video showcasing Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History:

– WWE has announced a collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks for limited edition merchandise that will be available at the State Farm Arena for WWE Day 1 this weekend. This includes a limited edition replica title, which you can see below:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 Most Shocking NXT 2.0 Moments of 2021, which you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Day 1, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading