WWE News: Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History, Limited Edition Merchandise for Day 1, Top 10 Most Shocking NXT 2.0 Moments of 2021

December 23, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released a new video showcasing Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History:
– WWE has announced a collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks for limited edition merchandise that will be available at the State Farm Arena for WWE Day 1 this weekend. This includes a limited edition replica title, which you can see below:
– WWE showcased the Top 10 Most Shocking NXT 2.0 Moments of 2021, which you can see below:
