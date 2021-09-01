wrestling / News
WWE News: Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Community Partners Honored During SummerSlam Week
September 1, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has announced NXT Superstars Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis as in-studio guests for next Wednesday’s episode of the bump ahead of their upcoming wedding. They are slated to be “married” on the September 14 episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the announcement below:
NEXT WEDNESDAY on #WWETheBump#InDex will be LIVE IN-STUDIO! 💍@indi_hartwell @DexterLumis
We know @TheBethPhoenix is setting a reminder right now. 😊 pic.twitter.com/b5Amu5uG23
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 1, 2021
– WWE released a video with Titus O’Neil discussing impactful visits in the Las Vegas community during SummerSlam week. You can check out that video below:
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Reveals Meaning of Writing On His Shoes, Talks Wrestling’s Popularity
- CM Punk Explains How Thunder Rosa Almost Made Him Cry Before AEW Debut On Rampage
- Lacey Von Erich Recalls ‘Catty and Disrespectful’ Atmosphere In WWE During Her FCW Run In 2007
- Rumored Explanations for Awkward Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax Match on Raw