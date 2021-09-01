wrestling / News

WWE News: Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Community Partners Honored During SummerSlam Week

September 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis

– WWE has announced NXT Superstars Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis as in-studio guests for next Wednesday’s episode of the bump ahead of their upcoming wedding. They are slated to be “married” on the September 14 episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the announcement below:

– WWE released a video with Titus O’Neil discussing impactful visits in the Las Vegas community during SummerSlam week. You can check out that video below:

