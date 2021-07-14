wrestling / News
WWE News: Indi Hartwell Rescues Dexter Lumis After NXT Loss, Cameron Grimes Angers His New Boss
– Dexter Lumis came up short against Santos Escobar on tonight’s NXT, but someone came to his rescue: Indi Hartwell. After Lumis lost to Escobar due to Legado del Fantasma getting involved, Hartwell came out to return the favor from last week’s show and carry him to the back. She dropped him and they nearly kissed before Candice LeRae came out to break it up:
C'mon, mom. 😔#WWENXT #InDex @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/SnOuxoeadp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
– Cameron Grimes is enjoying his time as LA Knight’s butler so far, but Knight isn’t. In segments on tonight’s show, Grimes was happy with his makeover to Knight’s disconcertion, and when Grimes paid a boy to do the lawn mowing he was told to do, Knight had a fit that ended up with him getting knocked into the pool:
Butler @CGrimesWWE cleans up GOOD. 💰 #WWENXT @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/SUL3knNDUH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
Whoops. 💦 #WWENXT @CGrimesWWE @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/jmf2dQqIfx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
