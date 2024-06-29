– Indi Hartwell is ticked at Jade Cargill after Cargill cost Hartwell her qualifying match for Money in the Bank last night on WWE SmackDown. Cargill was getting some payback after Hartwell interfered in Cargill’s Triple Threat Match, allowing Tiffanny Stratton to roll up Cargill to get the win.

Indi Hartwell wrote on her X account, “JADE CARGILL IS A NINCOMPOOP🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕” You can view that message below:

JADE CARGILL IS A NINCOMPOOP🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) June 29, 2024

