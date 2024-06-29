wrestling / News

WWE News: Indi Hartwell Slams ‘Nincompoop’ Jade Cargill, SmackDown Video Highlights

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event Indi Hartwell Image Credit: WWE

– Indi Hartwell is ticked at Jade Cargill after Cargill cost Hartwell her qualifying match for Money in the Bank last night on WWE SmackDown. Cargill was getting some payback after Hartwell interfered in Cargill’s Triple Threat Match, allowing Tiffanny Stratton to roll up Cargill to get the win.

Indi Hartwell wrote on her X account, “JADE CARGILL IS A NINCOMPOOP🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕” You can view that message below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:











More Trending Stories

article topics :

Indi Hartwell, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading