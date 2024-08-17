wrestling / News

WWE News: Indi Hartwell Turns 28, Best of Mixed Tag Team Matches Marathon

August 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event Indi Hartwell Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar and former NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell celebrates her birthday today. She turns 28 years old. WWE also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:

– WWE is streaming a Best of Mixed Tag Team Matches full match marathon:

Witness the very best of Mixed Tag Team action, with Superstars like John Cena & Trish Stratus, Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch and more link up.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Indi Hartwell, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading