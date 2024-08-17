wrestling / News
WWE News: Indi Hartwell Turns 28, Best of Mixed Tag Team Matches Marathon
August 17, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and former NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell celebrates her birthday today. She turns 28 years old. WWE also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to @indi_hartwell! pic.twitter.com/hnnKCCLyN3
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2024
– WWE is streaming a Best of Mixed Tag Team Matches full match marathon:
Witness the very best of Mixed Tag Team action, with Superstars like John Cena & Trish Stratus, Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch and more link up.