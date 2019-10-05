wrestling / News

WWE News: Injury Status Update on Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Lana and Bobby Lashley Appear on Smackdown Blue Carpet

October 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has provided an “injury status” update on Rey and Dominik Mysterio after Brock Lesnar’s attack on Raw. The announcement by WWE reads:

Injury status update on Rey and Dominik Mysterio
Rey and Dominik Mysterio each suffered injuries following the brutal attack by Brock Lesnar this past Monday on the season premiere of Raw.

Dominik was released from a medical facility, and the extent of the injuries sustained by both Rey and Dominik have not been disclosed publicly.

The Beast Incarnate is in action tonight, challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title on the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for further updates.

– Sky Sports posted a clip of Lana and Bobby Lashley together on the blue carpet at the Smackdown premiere. The two made waves when they returned in the final moments of Raw and made out in front of Rusev, who was in the ring:

