WWE News: Injury Storyline Teased For Raw, Titus O’Neil & Scott Armstrong Tour Civil Rights Museum

– As noted, there’s an injury storyline going into Monday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW with Natalya and Alexa Bliss. WWE teased a hamstring injury for Bliss and a knee injury for Natalya, putting their status for the MITB Ladder Match up in the air, and their status for Monday’s RAW Fatal 4 Way with Sasha Banks and Ember Moon. WWE posted the following teaser for the injury angle:

Will Natalya and Alexa Bliss be able to compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match?

On the same night Natalya suffered a knee injury during her bout against Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss also seemed to suffer a leg injury during the night’s Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Few details have been released regarding the condition of either The Queen of Harts or Little Miss Bliss, but both Superstars are nevertheless set to battle Sasha Banks and Ember Moon in a Fatal 4-Way Match on Raw. Who will prevail before all four women face Team Blue’s Naomi, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Lana in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

– Titus O’Neil and Scott Armstrong toured the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum earlier today. Some pictures from the tour are below: