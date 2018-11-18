wrestling / News
WWE News: Intercontinental Title Match Announced For TLC, Promo For TLC
November 18, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE announced an Intercontinental Championship match for TLC during Survivor Series. As seen below, Seth Rollins will defend the championship against Dean Ambrose at the PPV.
The show takes place on December 16th from San Jose, California and airs live on WWE Network.
A bit of BREAKING NEWS at #SurvivorSeries as @WWERollins learns he'll be defending his #ICTitle against @TheDeanAmbrose at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/AYDjzWr0b9
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
– Here is a new promo for the PPV that aired during Survivor Series:
Before you know it… it'll be time for a little #WWETLC! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/fRWvl8QroZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018