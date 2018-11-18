Quantcast

 

WWE News: Intercontinental Title Match Announced For TLC, Promo For TLC

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE TLC Seth Rollins Dean Ambrose

– WWE announced an Intercontinental Championship match for TLC during Survivor Series. As seen below, Seth Rollins will defend the championship against Dean Ambrose at the PPV.

The show takes place on December 16th from San Jose, California and airs live on WWE Network.

– Here is a new promo for the PPV that aired during Survivor Series:

