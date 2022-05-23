WWE News: Note On Internal Listing For Sasha Banks & Naomi, Stephanie McMahon Update, Latest UpUpDownDown

– The world of pro wrestling has been rocked this past week with the sudden walkout of Sasha Banks and Naomi from WWE and also Stephanie McMahon taking some time out to spend with her family. In regards to Banks and Naomi both are still internally listed on the active roster according to PWInsider.

– PWInsider also reports that they’ve heard Stephanie McMahon is taking her extended leave due to the last year being very rough on her family with her husband Triple H falling unwell. They also note WWE will likely hire an exclusive to take on her Brand Management on a full-time basis.

– Watch the latest episode of UpUpDownDown below, featuring Maestro Austin Creed creating beats in the palm of his own hands. Watch him play around with different instruments in various different styles to make a beautiful, chill symphony!