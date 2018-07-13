WWE News: More Interview Clips With The Rock, Goldberg Drives A NASCAR Truck, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Here is Kevin Hart interviewing the Rock as well as Rock’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live…













– Goldberg participated in the motoring festivities at the Goodwood Festival of Speed driving a NASCAR Toyota Tundra…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Sean Waltman (46)

* Jake Crist (34)

* Necro Butcher (45)

* Grizzly Redwood (45)

* Claude Giroux aka Dink the Clown (62)