WWE News: More Interview Clips With The Rock, Goldberg Drives A NASCAR Truck, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
July 13, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is Kevin Hart interviewing the Rock as well as Rock’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live…
– Goldberg participated in the motoring festivities at the Goodwood Festival of Speed driving a NASCAR Toyota Tundra…
SPEAR! SPEAR! SPEAR! #FOS @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/MovRdxwQ6T
— Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 13, 2018
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Sean Waltman (46)
* Jake Crist (34)
* Necro Butcher (45)
* Grizzly Redwood (45)
* Claude Giroux aka Dink the Clown (62)