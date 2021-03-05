WWE News: Io Shirai Celebrates 15 Years In Wrestling, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown

– Io Shirai put up a post on Twitter to celebrate fifteen years in the wrestling business. She started her career on March 4, 2007. It’s not exactly fifteen years, but she did note that it was the start of the fifteenth year.

She wrote: “How it started – How it’s going. March 4th was my professional wrestling debut day yesterday. Thank you to everyone who gave me a congratulatory tweet. The 15th year starts from today.”

How it started How it’s going



昨日3月４日は私のプロレスデビュー日。

お祝いtweet等くださった皆様ありがとうございました😊 今日から15年目がスタート🤼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/y6XkvLD2y6 — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 5, 2021

– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX will feature a steel cage match between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso. If Bryan wins, he gets a Universal title match against Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane. If he loses, he has to acknowledge Reigns as the Head of the Table.

The show will also feature a match between Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler.