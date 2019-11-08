wrestling / News
WWE News: Io Shirai Comments on Heel Turn and Wanting to Show Something New, Stephanie McMahon On Being on AdWeek List
– Io Shirai spoke with Hindustan Times for a new interview discussing her recent heel turn. Speaking with the site about the change in character she went through when she attacked Candice LeRae, Shirai said that this was the result of her wanting to stand out from WWE’s Japanese women’s talent.
“To the fans, my character changed suddenly,” she said. “But I took a long time to think about it and it was a gradual process for me. When I came to WWE, I wanted to try out something different. They already had Asuka and Kairi (Sane). So, I wanted to show something new. I wanted to show a new side of Japanese woman wrestlers. I have mainly been a babyface in my career but I wanted to make a big change,” she told Hindustan Times at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.”
– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to comment on being named to AdWeek’s list of 10 Brand Genius Visionaries, which was initially announced in August but was promoted againt by the magazine this week: McMahon posted:
I am extremely honored to be recognized as a 2019 @Adweek Brand Genius! To my fellow honorees, it is a privilege to be included in such great company of innovators!https://t.co/iAuKygMJPC
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 5, 2019
