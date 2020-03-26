WWE News: Io Shirai Comments on In-Ring Return, Adam Cole on His Record NXT Title Reign

– Io Shirai posted to Twitter to comment on her successful in-ring return on this week’s NXT. Shirai posted about her recovery:

Although I hurt my knee and couldn’t wrestle, I shocked the medical trainers by fully recovering within two months. Thankfully no permanent damage at all!! Time for Io Shirai to rampage again! 😈🖤#WWENXT — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 26, 2020

– WWE shared video of Adam Cole discussing his record-breaking NXT Championship reign, followed by a promo against Velveteen Dream: