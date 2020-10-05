WWE News: Io Shirai Moving On To Other Challengers, Ember Moon Comments On Return, WWE Stock Update

– During last night’s NXT Takeover 31, NXT Women’s champion Io Shirai retained her title against Candice LeRae, in spite of interference from Johnny Gargano.

According to Sports Illustrated, the feud between Shirai and LeRae is over, and LeRae is now out of the title picture.

– WWE stock opened at $40.43 per share this morning.

– After making her return last night, Ember Moon made a reference to the rumors that Bo Dallas was the one featured in the videos.