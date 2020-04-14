wrestling / News
WWE News: Io Shirai Says She Will Fly Above Charlotte Flair, Preview for Triple Threat Tag Title Match for Smackdown, Full John Cena vs. Kevin Owens Match
April 14, 2020
– During last night’s Raw, NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair sent a message to the No. 1 contender, Io Shirai. Shirai later responded to Charlotte Flair on Twitter. Io Shirai tweeted to Charlotte, “I will be flying above, not bowing down.” You can view that tweet from Shirai below.
I will be flying above, not bowing down.
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 14, 2020
– WWE released a new video preview clip for this week’s Triple Threat Match for the Smackdown Tag Team titles. It will be Big E vs. Jey Uso vs. The Miz.
– WWE released a full match video featuring John Cena vs. Kevin Owens from Money in the Bank 2015. You can check out the full match video below.
