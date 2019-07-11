wrestling / News

WWE News: Io Shirai Reveals Her True Colors on NXT, Highlights From Tag Title Main Event

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Io Shirai NXT 7-10-19

– Io Shirai came out to explain her attack of Candice LeRae during this week’s episode of NXT, and the video is online. You can see the video below of Sharai sporting a new look, as she cuts a promo in which she says she doesn’t need friends or any of the fans:

– Here’s another video from NXT, with highlights of the Street Profits vs. Burch & Lorcan main event:

