wrestling / News
WWE News: Iron Sheik Approves Of Ronda Rousey’s ‘Jabronie Marks’ Tweet, WWE Recalls Easter Bunny Vengeance Segment
– The Iron Sheik has given his stamp of approval to Ronda Rousey’s Hulk Hogan-spoofing tweet about jabronie marks. The Sheik (or his Twitter account, at least) replied to Rousey’s post from last night in which she said that the “jabronie marks without a life” were working themselves into a shoot — a spoof of Hogan’s almost identical tweet from a couple of years ago.
In response, the Sheik’s account (which he does not have direct control over) posted:
YOU SAID IT RONDA BUBBA
— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 12, 2020
– Speaking of Twitter, WWE shared a video in honor of Easter Sunday of the Easter Bunny showing up to the The APA Invitational Bar Room Brawl at Vengeance 2003. Damien Sandow, who was signed to a WWE Developmental deal at the time, was in the Easter Bunny outfit:
Even the Easter Bunny took part in The APA Invitational Bar Room Brawl at Vengeance 2003! 😲@JCLayfield was more than happy to show the 🐰 how it's done! pic.twitter.com/PBfwDzXCSf
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on WWE Returning to Live TV Next Week Being a Vince McMahon Call, Some Officials Rumored to be ‘Shocked’ by Decision
- Edge Reveals What Bret Hart Told Him About His WrestleMania 36 Match Against Randy Orton, Says They Had To Change Everything They Had Planned Hours Before the Match
- Vince Russo Says Nobody in WWE Expressed Concern to Him About Wrestlers Getting Injured In Brawl for All, Explains Who Got Over From It, Says He Failed Bart Gunn
- Kevin Sullivan on Why He Declined to Be in Chris Benoit Dark Side of the Ring Episode, Denies Hitting Nancy