WWE News: Iron Sheik Approves Of Ronda Rousey’s ‘Jabronie Marks’ Tweet, WWE Recalls Easter Bunny Vengeance Segment

– The Iron Sheik has given his stamp of approval to Ronda Rousey’s Hulk Hogan-spoofing tweet about jabronie marks. The Sheik (or his Twitter account, at least) replied to Rousey’s post from last night in which she said that the “jabronie marks without a life” were working themselves into a shoot — a spoof of Hogan’s almost identical tweet from a couple of years ago.

In response, the Sheik’s account (which he does not have direct control over) posted:

YOU SAID IT RONDA BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 12, 2020

– Speaking of Twitter, WWE shared a video in honor of Easter Sunday of the Easter Bunny showing up to the The APA Invitational Bar Room Brawl at Vengeance 2003. Damien Sandow, who was signed to a WWE Developmental deal at the time, was in the Easter Bunny outfit: