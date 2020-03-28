wrestling / News

WWE News: Isaiah Scott Sends Challenge to Jordan Devlin, Cesaro Invests in Mobile eSports Team

March 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s WWE 205 Live, Isaiah Scott beat Joaquin Wilde. After the match, he called out NXT Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin on his Twitter account.

Scott wrote on Twitter, “I’m hungry. I have a taste for the @WWENXT Cruiserweight Title. And I’m not asking, so… Bring yo ass back to the states @Jordan_Devlin1.”

He later tweeted, “Always got a trick up my sleeve [Smiling face with sunglasses emoji] Keep watching me… Oh by the way, I WANT THAT @wwenxt Cruiserweight Title!!! #mostdangerous #flyestintheroom #whosehouse #Swerveshouse #swerveisconfidence #embraceyourimperfections #metamorphosis #wwenxt #WeAreNXT #NXTonUSA #205live #wwe”

– WWE Superstar Cesaro promoted the mobile gaming eSports organization, Tribe Gaming, raising more than $1 million in seed funding. Cesaro was also listed as one of the team’s investors. Cesaro wrote in his tweet, “I’m very excited to be part of @TribeGaming! Let’s goooooooo.”

