– On last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Women’s Champion Iyo Sky beat Asuka to successfully defend her title. She commented on the win over her X (formerly Twitter) account last night, which you can see below. Iyo Sky wrote, “I WON. I DEFENDED MY TITLE. I BEAT ASUKA. I AM THE GENIUS OF THE SKY!!!! #IYOSKY #Smackdown #DamageCTRL”

