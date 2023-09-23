wrestling / News
WWE News: Iyo Sky Celebrates Victory Over Asuka, SmackDown Video Highlights, SD in Three Minutes
September 23, 2023 | Posted by
– On last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Women’s Champion Iyo Sky beat Asuka to successfully defend her title. She commented on the win over her X (formerly Twitter) account last night, which you can see below. Iyo Sky wrote, “I WON. I DEFENDED MY TITLE. I BEAT ASUKA. I AM THE GENIUS OF THE SKY!!!! #IYOSKY #Smackdown #DamageCTRL”
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) September 23, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
– FOX also showcased SmackDown in Three Minutes: