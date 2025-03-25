wrestling / News
WWE News: Iyo Sky Reacts to World Title Rematch With Rhea Ripley, The New Day Performing Research for The
– As noted, Rhea Ripley will challenge Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Title next week on WWE Raw, with Bianca Belair serving as the special guest referee. Iyo Sky later commented on the match announcement on social media.
She wrote, “I thought I already had the ticket to get there…. My road to WrestleMania is very bumpy. But that is why I keep going. Just believe in myself and ALWAYS keep going. I will win this match next week to make the road clear.”
I thought I already had the ticket to get there…. My road to WrestleMania is very bumpy. But that is why I keep going.
Just believe in myself and ALWAYS keep going.
I will win this match next week to make the road clearer. https://t.co/qv6sBIJtMi
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) March 25, 2025
– Kofi Kingston revealed that he and tag team partner Xavier Woods are doing some research on The War Raiders. He wrote earlier today, “While everyone else will be napping on this flight, we will be studying. This is why @AustinCreedWins and I will be the WWE World Tag Team Champions. Soon.”
While everyone else will be napping on this flight, we will be studying. This is why @AustinCreedWins and I will be the WWE World Tag Team Champions. Soon. pic.twitter.com/trQyfu4TVy
— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) March 25, 2025
