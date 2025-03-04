wrestling / News
WWE News: Iyo Sky Shares Message After Title Win, Seth Rollins Appears on Post-Raw Recap
– Following her shocking upset title win over Rhea Ripley on last night’s WWE Raw, newly crowned Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky commented on her victory via social media. She wrote, “I want to say ‘thank you’ over a million times.”
I want to say “thank you” over a million times. ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/fecmS9Yrcz
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) March 4, 2025
– Following his message brawl with CM Punk on last night’s Raw, Seth Rollins was a guest on this week’s WWE Raw recap:
Fresh off a massive backstage brawl on Raw, Seth “Freakin” Rollins joins the show ahead of his Steel Cage Match against CM Punk next Monday at MSG. Plus, John Cena shocks the world at Elimination Chamber and IYO SKY is your new WWE Women’s World Champion. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant host the debut episode of the Raw Recap podcast!
More Trending Stories
- Rey Fenix Expected To Head To WWE Following AEW Departure
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber