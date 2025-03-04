wrestling / News

WWE News: Iyo Sky Shares Message After Title Win, Seth Rollins Appears on Post-Raw Recap

March 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw IYO SKY WWT 3-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Following her shocking upset title win over Rhea Ripley on last night’s WWE Raw, newly crowned Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky commented on her victory via social media. She wrote, “I want to say ‘thank you’ over a million times.”

– Following his message brawl with CM Punk on last night’s Raw, Seth Rollins was a guest on this week’s WWE Raw recap:

Fresh off a massive backstage brawl on Raw, Seth “Freakin” Rollins joins the show ahead of his Steel Cage Match against CM Punk next Monday at MSG. Plus, John Cena shocks the world at Elimination Chamber and IYO SKY is your new WWE Women’s World Champion. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant host the debut episode of the Raw Recap podcast!

