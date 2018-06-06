Quantcast

 

WWE News: Jack Gallagher On Why He’s Destined to Win the UK Tournament, New Day in Nestle Water SummerSlam Sweepstakes Promo

June 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has posted a new video with Jack Gallagher hyping the upcoming UK Championship Tournament. You can see the video below, in which Gallagher explains his nickname and says he plans to hold both the UK and Cruiserweight Championships simultaneously:

– Here is a new video with The New Day hyping WWE and Nestle Waters America’s sweepstakes, which will send a family to SummerSlam as part of their #ChooseWater campaign. The campaign is aiming to encourage a healthier lifestyle through water consumption:

