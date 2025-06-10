– Ringside Collectibles shared an image of WWE US Champion Jacob Fatu showing off his new WWE Mattel Elite Series 118 action figure:

– The WWE Vault unearthed every appearance they could find of The Furface or The Mariner:

This furry warrior stormed into WWE, attacked some evildoers and stormed out before we could learn anything about him. Whether you’ve heard him called Furface or The Mariner, we found every one of his appearances in the WWE Vault. One thing’s for sure: This guy could have used a barber.

– WWE showcased the Top 10 Raw Moments for this weeK: