WWE News: Jacy Jayne Adopts Shawn Michaels’ Nickname, Grayson Waller On Being Kicked out of NXT, Elimination Chamber Store Opening Tomorrow

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Jacy Jayne Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Jacy Jayne adopted the nickname of Shawn Michaels after turning on Gigi Dolin.

She wrote: “A new era. Call me the Heartbreak chick.

– Grayson Waller reacted to getting kicked out of NXT last night, calling Shawn Michaels a ‘hypocrite’ and a ‘stooge.’

– The pop up store for Elimination Chamber will open tomorrow.

