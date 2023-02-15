WWE News: Jacy Jayne Adopts Shawn Michaels’ Nickname, Grayson Waller On Being Kicked out of NXT, Elimination Chamber Store Opening Tomorrow

– In a post on Twitter, Jacy Jayne adopted the nickname of Shawn Michaels after turning on Gigi Dolin.

She wrote: “A new era. Call me the Heartbreak chick.”

A new era✨ call me the Heartbreak chick https://t.co/DNPmQll6dV — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) February 15, 2023

– Grayson Waller reacted to getting kicked out of NXT last night, calling Shawn Michaels a ‘hypocrite’ and a ‘stooge.’

Shawn kicking me out of the building is hilarious. HBK has no idea how to treat an actual superstar #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fVJ1vLg6gd — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) February 15, 2023

– The pop up store for Elimination Chamber will open tomorrow.