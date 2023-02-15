wrestling / News
WWE News: Jacy Jayne Adopts Shawn Michaels’ Nickname, Grayson Waller On Being Kicked out of NXT, Elimination Chamber Store Opening Tomorrow
February 15, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Jacy Jayne adopted the nickname of Shawn Michaels after turning on Gigi Dolin.
She wrote: “A new era. Call me the Heartbreak chick.”
A new era✨
call me the Heartbreak chick https://t.co/DNPmQll6dV
— Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) February 15, 2023
– Grayson Waller reacted to getting kicked out of NXT last night, calling Shawn Michaels a ‘hypocrite’ and a ‘stooge.’
Shawn kicking me out of the building is hilarious. HBK has no idea how to treat an actual superstar #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fVJ1vLg6gd
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) February 15, 2023
– The pop up store for Elimination Chamber will open tomorrow.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Triple H Not Heavily Changing WWE Booking Plans in Recent Months
- Cody Rhodes on the Only Promise By Vince McMahon When He Signed to Return to WWE
- Mandy Rose Says She Had No Prior Warnings About Her FanTime Account, Talks Transition From Raw To NXT
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA Threatening To Fine Motor City Machine Guns For Not Blading, Paul Heyman Criticizing TNA In 2008