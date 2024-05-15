wrestling / News
WWE News: Jade Cargill to Make MSG Debut in June, Big E Praises Je’Von Evans, Carmella Chats With The Garcia Twins
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill is being advertised by Madison Square Garden for the upcoming June 28 edition of SmackDown. This will mark Jade Cargill’s MSG debut (h/t PWInsider).
– Former WWE Champion Big E praised the work of Je’Von Evans, who picked up a big win over Oro Mensah last night on WWE NXT. He wrote on his X account, “Massive @WWEJeVonEvans fan.”
– WWE Superstar Carmella is the guest of The Nikki & Brie Show this week:
Ladies and Gentlemen, and Bonita Army, please welcome Carmella to the Nikki & Brie Show!
She’s Carmella to many, Leah Van Dale to Nikki & Brie, and she’s sitting down to talk about motherhood, her ups and downs through her journey there, the first few months with her son Dimitri, and why that path to being a mom has inspired her to help others with her new project, Snatch For Her.
For Carmella, creating Snatching For Her is all about being honest about sex, fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, and motherhood. It’s a newsletter, website, and community that’s all about women helping women with real, valuable information about their parental odyssey.
The ladies also cover their time on Total Divas, some wild vacation stories, and the current challenge that Carmella is facing as she tries to return to the ring.
