– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill is being advertised by Madison Square Garden for the upcoming June 28 edition of SmackDown. This will mark Jade Cargill’s MSG debut (h/t PWInsider).

– Former WWE Champion Big E praised the work of Je’Von Evans, who picked up a big win over Oro Mensah last night on WWE NXT. He wrote on his X account, “Massive @WWEJeVonEvans fan.”

– WWE Superstar Carmella is the guest of The Nikki & Brie Show this week: