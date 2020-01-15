WWE News: Jake Atlas and Emily Andzulis On Joining NXT, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– As we previously reported, both Jake Atlas and Emily Andzulis were announced as part of the latest WWE Performance Center class. Both future NXT wrestlers commented on their signing on Twitter.

Atlas wrote: “First in my family to turn a dream into reality. “Superstar” wasn’t just a moniker, it was a vision I set for myself. Proud of who I am & where it lead me because I’m right where I belong. @WWENXT – Let’s change the world. #WeAreNXT”

First in my family to turn a dream into reality. “Superstar” wasn’t just a moniker, it was a vision I set for myself. Proud of who I am & where it lead me because I’m right where I belong. @WWENXT – Let’s change the world. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/kgUnljs6dU — Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) January 14, 2020

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Shane McMahon (50), Kelly Kelly (33) and Tucker (30). Today would have been the 90th birthday of Eddie Graham.