wrestling / News

WWE News: Jake Atlas and Emily Andzulis On Joining NXT, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

January 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jake Atlas

– As we previously reported, both Jake Atlas and Emily Andzulis were announced as part of the latest WWE Performance Center class. Both future NXT wrestlers commented on their signing on Twitter.

Atlas wrote: “First in my family to turn a dream into reality. “Superstar” wasn’t just a moniker, it was a vision I set for myself. Proud of who I am & where it lead me because I’m right where I belong. @WWENXT – Let’s change the world. #WeAreNXT

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Shane McMahon (50), Kelly Kelly (33) and Tucker (30). Today would have been the 90th birthday of Eddie Graham.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Emily Andzulis, Jake Atlas, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading