wrestling / News
WWE News: Jake Atlas Reacts To Being In CW Title Tournament, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Rewatch Match, WWE Stock Update
– As we announced yesterday, Jake Atlas was one of the wrestlers announced for the interim cruiserweight title tournament in WWE. The tournament will be in a round-robin format and also includes Akira Tozawa, Drake Maverick, El Hijo de Fantasma, Tony Nese, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Jack Gallagher and KUSHIDA.
Atlas wrote: “In all honesty, being in this group with astounding talent is an honor. I can’t wait for these match-ups. There is not one I favor over the other because I know each one will require different preparation, but all will push me to my limit. This is why I came. Let’s go! #WWENXT”
Atlas previously made his WWE TV debut on NXT a few weeks ago with a loss to Dexter Lumis.
– WWE stock opened today at $37.41 per share.
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins relive winning the tag team titles in their hometown at Great American Bash 2008:
More Trending Stories
- Details on Why WWE Is Going Back to Live Shows, Positive COVID-19 Test Reportedly Broadcast Team Member
- Jim Ross On His Relationship with Vince McMahon Today, Says He Texted McMahon After WrestleMania 36
- Bret Hart Says Hulk Hogan Pressured WWE To Take Title Off Him at WrestleMania 9, Thinks Hogan Didn’t Work With Him Because He Was Afraid He’d Get Embarrassed
- Edge Reveals What Bret Hart Told Him About His WrestleMania 36 Match Against Randy Orton, Says They Had To Change Everything They Had Planned Hours Before the Match