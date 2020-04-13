WWE News: Jake Atlas Reacts To Being In CW Title Tournament, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Rewatch Match, WWE Stock Update

– As we announced yesterday, Jake Atlas was one of the wrestlers announced for the interim cruiserweight title tournament in WWE. The tournament will be in a round-robin format and also includes Akira Tozawa, Drake Maverick, El Hijo de Fantasma, Tony Nese, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Jack Gallagher and KUSHIDA.

Atlas wrote: “In all honesty, being in this group with astounding talent is an honor. I can’t wait for these match-ups. There is not one I favor over the other because I know each one will require different preparation, but all will push me to my limit. This is why I came. Let’s go! #WWENXT”

Atlas previously made his WWE TV debut on NXT a few weeks ago with a loss to Dexter Lumis.

– WWE stock opened today at $37.41 per share.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins relive winning the tag team titles in their hometown at Great American Bash 2008: