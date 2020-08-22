WWE News: Jake Atlas Responds to Tony Nese’s Attack, More Smackdown & 205 Live Highlights, Notes on ThunderDome

– On last night’s WWE 205 Live, Jake Atlast got the victory over Tony Nese. However, after the match, Nese attacked Atlas with the running knee and berated Atlas as a rookie and a punk. Following 205 Live, Atlas responded to Nese’s post-match attack with the following:

“This is exactly what I’m talking about. Everyone here is such a sore loser. They can’t take defeat well! How are you going to hold division, how are you going to hold a brand if you can’t even *seethes* Tony, you may have gotten the last laugh, but when you look into my eyes, I want you to know something. This is not the end for me, OK? I beat you! And I’m going to continue doing everything I can to win and get to the top of 205 Live and the Cruiserweight division because like I said before, the main goal is to become champion, and that’s exactly what I’m set out to do.”

You can view that Jake Atlas clip below.

– WWE released some more video clips and highlights for last night’s Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live. You can check out those clips below:

























– Following last night’s Smackdown, WWE thanked the fans for participating in the first ThunderDome event and making the term trend worldwide on social media. You can view the announcement below:

“Thanks for joining the first-ever #WWEThunderDome on #SmackDown and making it trend WORLDWIDE! Don’t miss #WWEThunderDome at #SummerSlam this Sunday, and be on the look out to register for your virtual seat at #WWERaw this Monday!”