WWE News: Jake Atlas Set For Next Swerve City Podcast, Stock Jumps

November 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jake Atlas WWE

– Jake Atlas will be joining this week’s Swerve City Podcast. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott posted to Twitter to note that his fellow NXT star will be the guest on this week’s episode, which airs Friday on WWE Network:

– WWE’s stock closed at $40.23 on Monday, jumping $1.31 (3.37%) from the previous closing price. This marks the best price for the stick since it closed on October 15th at $40.96. It’s up an additional $1.17 (2.92%) in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 2.95% on the day.

