WWE News: James Ellsworth Fired on Smackdown, Braun Strowman Has a Message to Kevin Owens

– James Ellsworth found himself fired on this week’s Smackdown by Paige. You can see a clip of the segment below, which happened during the reveal of AJ Styles’ SummerSlam opponent. Ellsworth came out and acted like he was going to be Styles opponent, only to have Paige say he wasn’t. After Ellsworth cut a promo about how great he was, Paige fired him and had him carried out by security.

– Braun Strowman posted the following to Twitter on Tuesday, sending a message to Kevin Owens: