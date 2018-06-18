Quantcast

 

WWE News: James Ellsworth Originally Pitched For Greatest Royal Rumble, Patterson & More Backstage at MITB

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
James Ellsworth Carmella Money in the Bank

– James Ellsworth’s return to WWE was discussed as far back as late April at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. According to PWInsider, there was discussion to have Ellsworth appear at the Saudi Arabia event and even a pitch to have him work the Greatest Royal Rumble match.

Ellsworth made his return to WWE last night at Money in the Bank, helping Carmella defeat Asuka.

– The site also notes that Pat Patterson, Bruce Prichard and John “Big” Gaburick were backstage at Money in the Bank.

