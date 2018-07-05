WWE News: Jason Jordan Making Appearances For WWE, WWE Social Media Stats, New Bella Twin Videos

– According to wrestlinginc.com, Jason Jordan is back on the road with WWE making appearances this week. Jordan, Goldust, and others have been representing WWE at the 2018 Special Olympic USA Games this week. Jordan was recently cleared to return to the ring after undergoing neck surgery earlier this year.

– According to wrestlinginc.com, Nielsen is no longer releasing the daily social media stats for TV series & specials but they are still releasing the weekly stats. The June 25th WWE RAW episode ranked #3 on the top 10 list of shows that aired from June 25th through July 1st. The show drew 489,000 interactions on Twitter and Facebook that night (173,000 on Facebook and 316,000 on Twitter). This is up from the June 18th episode, which drew 242,000 interactions on Facebook and 308,000 interactions on Twitter. The June 26th WWE Smackdown episode ranked #4 on the top 10 list of shows that aired from June 25th through July 1st. The show drew 310,000 interactions on Twitter and Facebook that night (109,000 on Facebook and 202,000 on Twitter). This is up from the June 19th episode, which drew 68,000 interactions on Facebook and 229,000 interactions on Twitter.

– Here are new videos of The Bella Twins showing off new merchandise and new Birdiebee apparel…



