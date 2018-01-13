WWE News: Jason Jordan Misses RAW Live Event, Paige VanZant Would Love To Come To WWE, Dana Brooke Tells Nia Jax To Stop Being Negative

– WWE held a live event last night in Amarillo, Texas, which featured Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins against The Miz and the Miztourage. Jason Jordan was advertised for the event as part of a six-man, but he was not present. There is currently no word on why Jordan was absent, but we’ll keep you updated.

– Paige Van Zant, who was rumored for WWE back in 2016 and last year, recently spoke with The TSN MMA Show about the possibility of working with the company.

She said: “I would love to (do) something with the WWE, they are an amazing organization. Obviously, it’s my love; I love some of the looks behind it, I love everything they do with these girls. It’s about being beautiful and badass and I think that’s something that I emulate as well and I would love to show off. So, yeah, hopefully that opportunity does come up.”

– Nia Jax, who is teaming with Apollo Crews in the Mixed Match Challenge, previously told Crews that he should ditch Titus Worldwide. Dana Brooke had this to say: