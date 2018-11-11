WWE News: Jason Jordan Optimistic About Recovery, William Regal Shows X-Ray of Neck, New Project Rock Under Armor Video

– Jason Jordan posted to Twitter to share an update on his recovery from the neck injury that’s kept him out of action since February. As you can see below, Jordan says he’s “keep[ing] his eyes on the prize” and is looking to make big improvements this week:

I’m ready to attack this week and make huge improvements! I’ve been trying to keep my eye on the prize and look at the big picture. I’m still on the road to recovery and I’m very optimistic about getting back to where I belong! pic.twitter.com/hven7dXOFF — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) November 11, 2018

– William Regal posted an X-ray of his neck on Twitter as a warning to younger wrestlers to make sure to take care of themselves. Regal has had his neck fused several times over his career due to injuries he sustained:

…This is my neck today. You may think you know what you’re doing or you don’t care or “ well this or that…”. I have 4 fused disks and trained my neck properly almost daily. It WILL happen if you keep this up and you don’t want to go through it! pic.twitter.com/fnyDlNpoPx — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) November 12, 2018

– Here is a new video promoting Project Rock, The Rock’s new project with Under Armor: