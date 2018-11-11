Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Jason Jordan Optimistic About Recovery, William Regal Shows X-Ray of Neck, New Project Rock Under Armor Video

November 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jason Jordan TLC WWE Main Event

– Jason Jordan posted to Twitter to share an update on his recovery from the neck injury that’s kept him out of action since February. As you can see below, Jordan says he’s “keep[ing] his eyes on the prize” and is looking to make big improvements this week:

– William Regal posted an X-ray of his neck on Twitter as a warning to younger wrestlers to make sure to take care of themselves. Regal has had his neck fused several times over his career due to injuries he sustained:

– Here is a new video promoting Project Rock, The Rock’s new project with Under Armor:

Jason Jordan, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), William Regal, Jeremy Thomas

