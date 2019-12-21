WWE News: Jason Jordan Expecting First Child, Smackdown Video Highlights for This Week

– WWE’s Jason Jordan announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their first child. They are going to have a baby girl next year.

Soooo we have a baby girl coming in 2020! pic.twitter.com/BAVf6qL6kc — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) December 21, 2019

