WWE News: Jason Jordan Expecting First Child, Smackdown Video Highlights for This Week
December 21, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE’s Jason Jordan announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their first child. They are going to have a baby girl next year.
Soooo we have a baby girl coming in 2020! pic.twitter.com/BAVf6qL6kc
— Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) December 21, 2019
– WWE released some more video highlights for last night’s Smackdown on FOX. You can check those out below.
