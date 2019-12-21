wrestling / News

WWE News: Jason Jordan Expecting First Child, Smackdown Video Highlights for This Week

December 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jason Jordan TLC WWE Main Event

– WWE’s Jason Jordan announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their first child. They are going to have a baby girl next year.

– WWE released some more video highlights for last night’s Smackdown on FOX. You can check those out below.













More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jason Jordan, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading