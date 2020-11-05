wrestling / News
WWE News: Jaxson Ryker Deletes His Twitter Account, Mustafa Ali Answers Survivor Series Trivia, Stock Update
November 5, 2020 | Posted by
– It appears that the Twitter account for WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons has been deleted. Ryker and The Forgotten Sons were taken off WWE TV earlier this year. Jaxson Ryker had reportedly received backlash within the WWE locker room for posting pro-Donald Trump tweets. They have not been seen since.
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock price opened up today at $39.48 per share. As of writing this, the stock price is currently sitting at $38.06 per share.
– WWE AL AN and host Nathalie Mamo tested Mustafa Ali on his Survivor Series trivia, which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston on How He Nearly Retired Before He Signed With AEW, Not Forgetting Where He Came From
- Cody Reportedly Abandons Trademark Applications for ‘Slamboree’ & ‘The Match Beyond’
- Kofi Kingston Gets Annoyed by WWE on FOX Account Tweeting on Loss to Brock Lesnar
- Jon Moxley Says Cody Calling TNT The Top Prize In Wrestling Is ‘Inaccurate’