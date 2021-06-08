wrestling / News

WWE News: Jaxson Ryker Sports New Look With Shorter Hair, More Raw Video Highlights, NXT UK Stars Take on Graffiti Art Challenge

June 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Jaxson Ryker appeared on last night’s WWE Raw sporting a new look with shorter here. You can view some clips and images of Ryker’s new look below.

– WWE released a video of NXT UK stars Kay Lee Ray, Noam Dar, Oliver Carter, and Rampage Brown taking on a graffiti art challenge at the UK Performance Center:

