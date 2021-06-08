wrestling / News
WWE News: Jaxson Ryker Sports New Look With Shorter Hair, More Raw Video Highlights, NXT UK Stars Take on Graffiti Art Challenge
– Jaxson Ryker appeared on last night’s WWE Raw sporting a new look with shorter here. You can view some clips and images of Ryker’s new look below.
New look for @JaxsonRykerWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Uw9YRLIYFt
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
Watch out, @IAmEliasWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IVuJ5Dt8R9
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
Bye bye, guitar!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yZaKuluKPk
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
What goes up…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VrDdGOj6Zm
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
.@IAmEliasWWE delivers a hard-hitting spinebuster to @JaxsonRykerWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rdDA9D0TfY
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
Walk away from @JaxsonRykerWWE!@IAmEliasWWE wants NO part of this and takes the count out loss!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jjpgElWuX1
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
– WWE released some additional video highlights for last night’s episodes of Raw and Raw Talk:
– WWE released a video of NXT UK stars Kay Lee Ray, Noam Dar, Oliver Carter, and Rampage Brown taking on a graffiti art challenge at the UK Performance Center:
