WWE News: JBL and Gerald Brisco Share Road Stories, Ronda Rousey Plays More Fall Guys, New Videos From The Rock and the Bella Twins

– JBL has posted new videos to Youtube, the first in six years, in which he shares road stories with Gerald Brisco. He also apologizes to him over a Stanley Cup bet.

– Ronda Rousey is still trying to get a Fall Guys crown, and you can watch her rage about it below.

– The Rock made a Teremana ‘Orchard Apple Manarita’ Cocktail.

– Finally, the Bella Twins have posted a new baby update video, as Artem Chigvintsev cuddles with his and Nikki’s son Matteo.