wrestling / News
WWE News: JBL and Gerald Brisco Share Road Stories, Ronda Rousey Plays More Fall Guys, New Videos From The Rock and the Bella Twins
October 10, 2020 | Posted by
– JBL has posted new videos to Youtube, the first in six years, in which he shares road stories with Gerald Brisco. He also apologizes to him over a Stanley Cup bet.
– Ronda Rousey is still trying to get a Fall Guys crown, and you can watch her rage about it below.
– The Rock made a Teremana ‘Orchard Apple Manarita’ Cocktail.
– Finally, the Bella Twins have posted a new baby update video, as Artem Chigvintsev cuddles with his and Nikki’s son Matteo.
More Trending Stories
- Candice LeRae On Feeling Pressure To Hit the Title Picture In NXT Due to Her Age, Feeling More Confident Than She Was at NXT Takeover: Toronto
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault