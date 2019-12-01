WWE News: JBL Has Praise For Bray Wyatt and Big E, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– In a post on Twitter, JBL praised both Bray Wyatt and Big E after last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

He wrote: “@WWEBrayWyatt has become must see TV, And @WWEBigE is one of most entertaining promos I’ve seen. Loved last nights show.”

– WWE has posted a new video recapping last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Naomi (32) and Christian (46).