wrestling / News
WWE News: JBL Has Praise For Bray Wyatt and Big E, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– In a post on Twitter, JBL praised both Bray Wyatt and Big E after last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
He wrote: “@WWEBrayWyatt has become must see TV, And @WWEBigE is one of most entertaining promos I’ve seen. Loved last nights show.”
.@WWEBrayWyatt has become must see TV, And @WWEBigE is one of most entertaining promos I’ve seen. Loved last nights show. https://t.co/ADs2FO5Orq
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2019
– WWE has posted a new video recapping last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Naomi (32) and Christian (46).
Happy birthday to #CaptainCharisma himself, @Christian4Peeps! pic.twitter.com/rWP0ZHeTHz
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2019
It's all about FEELING THE GLOW for @NaomiWWE's birthday today! https://t.co/vyl7VBRTfM
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses the Infamous Bloody Koko B. Ware Hotel Lobby Fight That Led To His Firing from WWE in 1989
- Former WCW Announcer Contacted Maryland Athletic Commission Over Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley AEW Full Gear Match, Match Now Under Investigation
- Rush Pushing for ROH To Bring In His Father, La Parka Health Update
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017