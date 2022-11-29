wrestling / News
WWE News: JBL & Jerry Lawler Celebrate Birthdays, Raw Video Highlights
November 29, 2022 | Posted by
– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE Hall of Famer JBL turns 56 years old. Also, Jerry Lawler turns 73 years old.
Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @JCLayfield! pic.twitter.com/efIzjFlXvW
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022
Celebrating the birthday of WWE Hall of Famer @JerryLawler! 👑 pic.twitter.com/6I4TK2bxvJ
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Mandy Rose Posing in One Piece Swimsuit, Maxxine Dupris, Raquel Rodriguez Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Dustin Rhodes Talks About Estrangement From His Father Over Goldust