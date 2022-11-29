WWE News: JBL & Jerry Lawler Celebrate Birthdays, Raw Video Highlights

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE Hall of Famer JBL turns 56 years old. Also, Jerry Lawler turns 73 years old.

Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @JCLayfield! pic.twitter.com/efIzjFlXvW — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022

Celebrating the birthday of WWE Hall of Famer @JerryLawler! 👑 pic.twitter.com/6I4TK2bxvJ — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:



























