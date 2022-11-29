wrestling / News

WWE News: JBL & Jerry Lawler Celebrate Birthdays, Raw Video Highlights

November 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
JBL WWE Backstage Image Credit: WWE

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE Hall of Famer JBL turns 56 years old. Also, Jerry Lawler turns 73 years old.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:














