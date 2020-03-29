wrestling / News

WWE News: JBL Reflects on Umaga vs. John Cena, 10 Free Events Available on Network, Full Cena vs. Lesnar Match Video

March 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee JBL wrote a tweet today reminiscing on the late Umaga and his match with John Cenal at the 2007 Royal Rumble event. You can check out that tweet below.

JBL tweeted on Umaga, “The Match at Royal Rumble (I had PPV wrong) with Cena in Boston was a pure masterpiece, I just remember sitting there at ringside amazed how good it was.”

– WWE shared a tweet today on free events that are currently available to view on the WWE Network. You can check out the full list below:

– WWE released the full John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar Summerslam 2014 match video. You can watch the full match video below.

