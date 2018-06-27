WWE News: JBL Remembers Eddie Guerrero on Anniversary of His WWE Title Win, Stock Closes Up

– JBL posted to Twitter to remember and honor Eddie Guerrero on the anniversary of the former’s WWE Championship win over Guerrero. You can see his post below, which comes fourteen years to the day after he beat Guerrero in a Bullrope match at Great American Bash 2004 to win the title:

A thank you to mi amigo Eddie Guerrero! Here’s to you esse! 14 years ago today became the @WWE Champion in a match with the greatest friend/opponent anyone could hope for! #vivaLaRaza love your Eddie. pic.twitter.com/43rDguDYSl — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 27, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $70.85 on Wednesday, up $4.23 (6.35%) from the Tuesday closing price. The number is (expectedly) down from the $77.00 the stock did in after-hours trading Tuesday night following WWE’s announcement of their new TV deals. In after-hours trading on Wednesday, the stock is currently at $71.50, up another $0.65 (0.92%).