Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: JBL Remembers Eddie Guerrero on Anniversary of His WWE Title Win, Stock Closes Up

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JBL - John Bradshaw Layfield

– JBL posted to Twitter to remember and honor Eddie Guerrero on the anniversary of the former’s WWE Championship win over Guerrero. You can see his post below, which comes fourteen years to the day after he beat Guerrero in a Bullrope match at Great American Bash 2004 to win the title:

– WWE’s stock closed at $70.85 on Wednesday, up $4.23 (6.35%) from the Tuesday closing price. The number is (expectedly) down from the $77.00 the stock did in after-hours trading Tuesday night following WWE’s announcement of their new TV deals. In after-hours trading on Wednesday, the stock is currently at $71.50, up another $0.65 (0.92%).

article topics :

Eddie Guerrero, JBL, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading