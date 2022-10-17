wrestling / News

WWE News: JBL Reportedly Set For RAW Tapings, Ron Simmons At WWE HQ, Note On Talent Missing Live Events

October 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
JBL Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that there was talk at Smackdown last Friday, and over the weekend, that JBL will be at the next several episodes of RAW. It’s unknown what he will be used for.

– GUNTHER, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet were set for Friday night’s WWE event in Phoenix but didn’t show. It’s unknown if there was a travel issue or if they were pulled due to a change of plans.

– Ron Simmons was at WWE headquarters in Stamford last week. He shot material for upcoming WWE Network content.

