wrestling / News
WWE News: JBL Reportedly Set For RAW Tapings, Ron Simmons At WWE HQ, Note On Talent Missing Live Events
October 17, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that there was talk at Smackdown last Friday, and over the weekend, that JBL will be at the next several episodes of RAW. It’s unknown what he will be used for.
– GUNTHER, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet were set for Friday night’s WWE event in Phoenix but didn’t show. It’s unknown if there was a travel issue or if they were pulled due to a change of plans.
– Ron Simmons was at WWE headquarters in Stamford last week. He shot material for upcoming WWE Network content.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Losing Respect For Shawn Michaels After SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan
- Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Rob Van Dam on CM Punk Having a Big Ego, the Feeling He Got From Punk’s Energy
- Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl and Those Suspended